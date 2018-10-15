Sushmita Sen: We have to listen, believe, let justice prevail

bollywood

"I think what is more shocking that we did not listen to it for so long and that we didn't do anything about it"

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is proud of the women who have spoken up about their unsavoury experiences, as a result of the MeToo movement. She says now is the time to listen, believe and let justice prevail. Sushmita interacted with the media at the Bombay Times Fashion Week here on Sunday. She said she doesn't find the revelations coming up in context of the MeToo movement shocking at all as people were aware of these things for long.

"It is going to be shocking every single time, but we are also not ignorant people. It's not like we didn't know these things were happening in India and in the world. I think what is more shocking that we did not listen to it for so long and that we didn't do anything about it. This is the start, and you have to listen, believe and let justice prevail," Sushmita said.

Asked to comment on the movement which is gaining momentum in India and if this is the right time for it, Sushmita said: "The right moment was when women were born. It is not today or tomorrow. But even if we are delayed, I am still very proud of everyone. "And there is no gender bias for women alone. I think the fact that our society and our people are all standing up to express themselves and have a voice, it is so powerful. The fact that I got to see this in my lifetime, makes me very proud as a woman and a human being for my country".

Sushmita walked as the showstopper for Neeta Lulla at the Bombay Times Fashion Week, wearing a regal yellow gown lined with fiber optics illuminating the outfit. Commenting on her ramp presence and the special impromptu dance she performed, she said: "Life is a very beautiful gift and it is important to live it. So whether you are working, or are with your friends, you have to just live every moment and aspect of your life. And coming alive with every experience is something I believe in.

"So when I get a chance to work where I can express myself the way I want to, then I am my best that night." Sushmita has been away from the big screen for a while, but she is looking for the right project to come back with.

Also Read - Sushmita Sen On #MeToo: Society Must Listen To Victims

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever