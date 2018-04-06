Sushmita Sen's post workout photo flaunting her abs is drool worthy
At 42 years old, Sushmita Sen is setting fitness goals with her stunning pictures
Sushmita Sen flaunts her fit physique. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sushmitasen47
The former beauty queen, Sushmita Sen is an inspiration to many in several ways. The gorgeous lady is a fitness freak and keeps her fans updated with her day-to-day workout regime. No wonder, the 42-year-old actress has got a perfectly chiselled physique that one would envy for. However, she encourages her followers in every possible way.
Sushmita Sen shared her mirror selfie and wrote, "Body shy? #NAH #bodyproud tracking #workinprogress Looking good is one thing...Feeling good is EVERYTHING!!! #feelgood & yes take a #selfie when you do!! I love you guys! (sic)."
We bet Sushmita could give a run to any of the younger actresses in terms of having a sculpted body. Her followers can't keep calm and have termed her as "fitness goals", while a user commented, "damn abs (sic)". Another comment was, "she's goals look at that!!! (sic)". "Maa'm u r an inspiration for many...Keep it up...Long live (sic)" and the comments section of this particular photo was flooded with lovely heart-touching comments.
She has always managed to look fabulous in her Instagram pictures. The mother of two only seems to be growing younger and fitter with each passing day. The diva has always been lauded for her confidence and for making style statements, but actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen says she isn't a fashion conscious person.
Here are some more inspiring workout videos and photos by the actress:
A brand new journey #knuckle #pushups ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂwhat a #feeling had to share!!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» Good morning, feel the strength & KNOW nothing can pull us down, cause our #spirit knows how to pushup!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂHave a #beautiful day!!! I love you guys!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»Mmmuuuaaah
Finally it’s a #GO ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #renewed #bloodrush #liftedspirits #newperspective #strength #awareness #oneness ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ enroute journey of #life & of a #handstand ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂThis is for you @sakshi_singh_g with all my love!!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
OM NAMAH SHIVAYA!!!THIS IS IT!!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂª This is the woman I wanted to meet at 42!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ delicate yet strong...still yet agile...experienced yet new to life...constantly learning all that her spirit desires!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ I begin my 42nd year with the ricochet of the #nunchaku ðÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ A birthday gift to myself...a new discipline!!!! Thank you teacher @nupur_popeye for teaching me how to channelise #energy of the spirit that knows no limits!!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂªâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ PART ONE!!!! Dugga Dugga!!!
PART TWO âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ “If you always put limits on everything you do, physical or anything else, it will spread into your work and into your life. There are no limits. There are only plateaus, and you must not stay there, you must go beyond them.” #BruceLee ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ Happy Birthday little girl...here’s to going beyond!!!!ðÂÂÂÂªâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ I love you guys!!!!! Dugga Dugga!!!!!! Mmuuuaaah!!!!!âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
