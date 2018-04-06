Sushmita Sen's post workout photo flaunting her abs is drool worthy

At 42 years old, Sushmita Sen is setting fitness goals with her stunning pictures



Sushmita Sen flaunts her fit physique. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/sushmitasen47

The former beauty queen, Sushmita Sen is an inspiration to many in several ways. The gorgeous lady is a fitness freak and keeps her fans updated with her day-to-day workout regime. No wonder, the 42-year-old actress has got a perfectly chiselled physique that one would envy for. However, she encourages her followers in every possible way.

Sushmita Sen shared her mirror selfie and wrote, "Body shy? #NAH #bodyproud tracking #workinprogress Looking good is one thing...Feeling good is EVERYTHING!!! #feelgood & yes take a #selfie when you do!! I love you guys! (sic)."

We bet Sushmita could give a run to any of the younger actresses in terms of having a sculpted body. Her followers can't keep calm and have termed her as "fitness goals", while a user commented, "damn abs (sic)". Another comment was, "she's goals look at that!!! (sic)". "Maa'm u r an inspiration for many...Keep it up...Long live (sic)" and the comments section of this particular photo was flooded with lovely heart-touching comments.

She has always managed to look fabulous in her Instagram pictures. The mother of two only seems to be growing younger and fitter with each passing day. The diva has always been lauded for her confidence and for making style statements, but actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen says she isn't a fashion conscious person.

Here are some more inspiring workout videos and photos by the actress:

