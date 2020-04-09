Sushmita Sen's self-portrait in latest Instagram post is all sorts of breathtaking and beautiful

Sushmita Sen is one actress that has been establishing beauty goals ever since the world saw her for the first time in 1994. And why should anyone be surprised? She was the first Miss Universe from India who made history at a mere age of 18. And even today, the woman hasn't lost an iota of her panache.

Her Instagram account is to die for and her pictures and videos are lovely, to say the least. And another lovely post that came recently was a picture that she describes as her self-portrait. The flawlessness of her skin will make you envy her gorgeousness.

Have a look right here:

The decision to step away from the limelight stemmed from a personal reason and it has been a decade since we saw her in films. Now, she's gearing up for Aarya, a web-series that will be directed by Neerja director Ram Madhvani. We can't wait to watch her once again. Bring it on!

