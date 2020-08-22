Suspected ISIS operative held in Delhi with IEDs

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a suspected Islamic State operative identified as Yusuf. He is being interrogated since Saturday morning about his presence and plans in Delhi.

Arrested ISIS operative was being handled by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP) commanders from Afghanistan & was planning terror acts in India. He was also in touch with IS entities of Kashmir. He is being taken to his native place, Balarampur in UP, for probe: Sources https://t.co/yYE5I4Pn3d — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

In a late night operation on Friday, the accused was arrested with two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh after an exchange of fire. A pistol has also been recovered from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha.

The NSG and the bomb disposal squad along with the dog squad reached the spot following standard protocol and defused the IEDs found.

Arrested man is a high-level ISIS operative in early thirties. 30 bore pistol, 4 live cartridges recovered from his possession. He is claiming multiple identities & addresses; will be booked under Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act & Explosives Act, among others: Delhi Police https://t.co/KRrmGg1tq6 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

The police team is verifying Yusuf's claims. Sources say that Yusuf has been misleading investigators by giving conflicting information of his place of origin. The source of the IEDs is also being investigated.

