Suspected JeM terrorist arrested

The accused, Basir Ahmad, was held from Srinagar. He was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on his arrest, the police said

New Delhi: A suspected member of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the terrorist group has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials stated on Tuesday. The accused identified is Basir Ahmad and was held from Srinagar. He was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on his arrest, the police said.

In another incident, Aan anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has sentenced three activists of the Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) for five years each in jail for arranging funds for the proscribed terror outfit amid pressure from the global community to rein in militant groups. The Anti-Terrorism Court found the trio guilty in three separate cases after funds collected for the militant outfit were recovered from them. They were sent to the central prison in Gujranwala in Punjab province. The convicts M Iftikhar, Muhammad Ajmal and Bilal were also fined Rs 45,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 40,000 respectively besides the sentence. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Gujranwala had earlier registered a case against them, the Express Tribune reported.

According to Punjab CTD spokesperson, the investigations and prosecutions are being followed to stop proscribed organisations from indulging in terror financing. The spokesperson warned these organisations and their leaders to desist from such acts or action would be taken against them.

With inputs from PTI

