Suspected LeT terrorists abduct civilian in Jammu and Kashmir

A group of suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists barged into a house of a man in Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district and kidnapped him and his son



Representational picture

A group of suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists barged into a house of a man in Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district and kidnapped him and his son. The terrorists barged into the residence of Abdul Gaffar Bhat at around 11:45 pm on Wednesday and fired a slew of gunshots at him. Later they thrashed him and abducted him along with his son Manzoor Bhat.

While Abdul Gaffar managed to flee away after being fired upon and sustaining injuries, his son is still in terrorists' captive. Abdul Gaffar has been admitted to a nearby hospital where he is being treated. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and a massive manhunt to trace the abducted person has been launched.

