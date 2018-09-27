Suspected Maoists pasted posters, banners at vet college

national

The group, comprising two men and a woman, arrived at the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University in the wee hours and put up posters and banners near the front gate after threatening the watchman, they said

A three-member gang, suspected to be Maoists, Wednesday pasted pro-ultra posters and banners in front of the government veterinary college at Pookode, over 12 km from here, police said.

They also claimed to have planted explosives in the campus, which later turned to be hoax. One of the banners hailed the formation day of the party, CPI (Maoist), they said. Police later removed them and began investigation, sources added.

