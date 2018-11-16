Suspected members of Rajan Bikers Gang held

crime

Representational picture

Two suspected men of Rajan Bikers Gang, including the gang leader, were arrested for allegedly robbing people in West Delhi, police said Thursday.

The accused were identified as Rajan Maan alias Sonu (21) and Md Suhail Alam alias Akon (22), they added. The arrests were made on Wednesday at around 6.30 pm from Nangal Rai area, a senior police officer said.

Police are looking for their absconding accomplice Sumit Giri, they said, adding that three motorcycles and eight mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

