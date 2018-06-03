Suspected narcotics smuggler held with heroine worth lakhs

Govind Ram, a resident of Padanoo village, was intercepted by a police party near Flata chowk on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway last evening and his search led to the recovery of the contraband



A suspected narcotics smuggler was arrested and booked under the NDPS Act after 52 gms of heroin worth Rs five lakh in the international market was recovered from his possession in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Govind Ram, a resident of Padanoo village, was intercepted by a police party near Flata chowk on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway last evening and his search led to the recovery of the contraband, a police official said.

