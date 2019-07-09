Suspected Naxals abduct ex-MPTC member N Srinivas Rao in Telangana

crime

Police said local land issues could be the motive behind Rao's abduction

Representational image

Telangana: A group of suspected Naxals abducted former Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader N Srinivas Rao and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member on Tuesday in Bhadradri Kothagudem division. Police stated local land issues could be the motive behind Rao's abduction.

"Srinivas Rao was having land issues with tribals and he had some payment dues with them. He has been taken to Chhattisgarh after being abducted," Superintendent of Polices Sunil Dutt said. "We suspect that Naxals are behind this. A group of villagers has also gone to Chhattisgarh to initiate talks with the kidnappers," he added.

In another incident, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district allegedly abducted a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader. The victim identified as Santosh Punem was abducted by ultras late Tuesday evening from his construction site in Marimalla village. According to Superintendent of Police Divyang Patel, the victim was also a contractor and went to the Marimalla village to supervise some road-related work. Reportedly, some locals spotted his body lying in a pool of blood at the nearby Marimalla hills on Wednesday morning and informed the police. Following which, a team of security personnel rushed to the spot.

