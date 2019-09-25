Suspects who attacked journalist caught on CCTV camera, say Delhi Police

Suspects, in the incident in which a woman journalist Joymala Bagchi was attacked by chain snatchers in CR Park on September 22, caught on CCTV camera. Pic/ANI

New Delhi: The suspects, who attacked and robbed a woman journalist in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, have been caught on CCTV camera, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday. "Suspects, in the incident in which a woman journalist Joymala Bagchi was attacked by chain snatchers in CR Park on September 22, have been caught on the CCTV camera," the police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the department suspended three police officers as the action taken by them after a woman journalist was attacked and robbed in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park was not found to be 'upto the mark'. An assistant sub-inspector and two constables were suspended, police said.

Joymala Bagchi, a journalist with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and arms after she was attacked by two bike-borne robbers in broad daylight. The assailants dragged her out of a moving auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee the spot.

As she was bleeding profusely, the Delhi Police took her to a nearby hospital and was later shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The police had, on Monday, formed a special team to nab the bike-borne snatchers involved in attacking the woman and an FIR has also been registered in the matter.

