Suspended cop escapes from police custody in Rajasthan

Jun 07, 2018, 19:27 IST | PTI

The accused, Ashok Singh Chaudhary, was detained last night in connection with the rape case lodged against him by a woman cop nearly a month ago in the Kanota police station

A 35-year-old suspended police sub-inspector, detained in connection with a rape case, managed to escape from police custody on Thursday after allegedly thrashing a policeman, a senior official said.

The accused, Ashok Singh Chaudhary, was detained last night in connection with the rape case lodged against him by a woman cop nearly a month ago in the Kanota police station.

Chaudhary allegedly thrashed a policeman on duty and managed to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police East Kunwar Rastradeep said.

He was suspended in connection with some other case nearly two months ago. The accused is being searched, he added.

