Suspended NSCI members get relief from Bombay HC

Last week, the regional committee of the club had suspended six members on the grounds of misconduct, after observing that a section had formed an association which was using NSCI's name for allegedly raising funds for charity

NSCI members protesting the suspension of the six members over the weekend

In a relief to six members of the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) club, who have been suspended for allegedly not adhering to club guidelines, the Bombay High Court has instructed the club to take a written reply from these members and conduct a proper hearing before deciding on any further action.

On Monday, after hearing both sides, the court directed that the suspended members should give a written reply to the club management. The court also instructed the club to give a personal hearing to these members.

"The membership of these six members was suspended. Hence, they were prohibited from entering the club premises. But, with court orders, these members can now continue to visit the club," said a member. He further added that according to the court's instruction, within three days, the six members will have to give their say in writing to the club management.

The club member added, "The court has asked club management to give a personal hearing to these members. Once the written reply is received, a meeting of the regional committee will be held on February 7. Thereafter, the future course of action will be decided upon."

On Monday, mid-day had reported about battle between two factions in the club getting murkier as NSCI elections are nearing. Polls for electing 12 new members (six each from Mumbai and Delhi) to the managing committee are scheduled this month.

There are 60 members in the committee, each of whom has a tenure of five years. Every year, 12 members are replaced in rotation. The elections will be held in Delhi on February 10 and a week later in Mumbai on February 17. There are around 14,500 voters from Mumbai and nearly 5,500 from Delhi.

