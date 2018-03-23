'Suspicious package' found at Cambridge Analytica building

A suspicious package was found in the building of analytics firm Cambridge Analytica on Thursday afternoon, following which the London police removed thcordons and reopened the offices



A suspicious package was found in the building of analytics firm Cambridge Analytica on Thursday afternoon, following which the London police removed the cordons and reopened the offices. As per media reports, the police received a call at 6:56 pm to inform about a suspicious package at the Cambridge Analytica building in New Oxford Street. The building was evacuated as part of precautionary measures. No injuries have been reported.

It took half an hour for the police to inspect the area and later declared it to be safe. Cambridge Analytica is accused of harvesting personal data of Facebook users to influence elections in several countries including the US presidential elections. Earlier on Thursday, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg admitted to making mistakes over the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and said that the social media giant needs to 'step up'.

On Wednesday, the Indian Ministry of Information Technology had sent out a word of caution to Zuckerberg regarding any incident of data theft of an Indian citizen if found. Cambridge Analytica had been accused of breaching private information of more than 50 million Facebook users.

