Suspicious packages addressed to Harris, Steyer recovered

Two suspicious packages addressed to Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris and billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer were recovered, taking the number of such packages to 14, the FBI said Friday. Federal officials have also arrested a Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to critics of President Donald Trump.

None have detonated, but all have pushed officials onto high alert as they worry about additional devices being delivered. Law enforcement authorities on Friday rushed to investigate one package addressed to Harris, the first Indian-American to serve in the Senate, that was discovered by a postal employee in Sacramento.

Harris, a potential contender in the 2020 presidential race, has been a vocal critic of Trump like the others who have been targeted earlier this week.

Trump hits at media

US President Trump accused American media of using the arrest to "score political points" against him before the mid-term elections. Meanwhile, the Committee for the Protection of Journalists on Friday called for an end to his public verbal attacks on journalists.

