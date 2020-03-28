Sussanne Khan wishes 'sonshine' Hrehaan Roshan on his 14th birthday in the sweetest way
Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan Roshan celebrates his 14th birthday on March 28.
Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's elder son Hrehaan is celebrating his 14th birthday today. On his special day, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle and wished her son in a very special way which will make you smile for sure.
Sussanne shared a video on social media of Hrehaan with a beautiful wish. The video has adorable pictures of her son. Sharing the video, she wrote, "To my Son..where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is...Happy 14th birthday my Ray of 'Sonshine'. Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core. #28thmarch2020 #14yearsold #thehistorictime #rayoflight #godsbestgift #soluckytobeurmama #planetlockdown #wecelebrateyounomatterwhat."
View this post on Instagram
Recently, Sussanne moved to Hrithik's house to make sure their kids are safe, sound, and absolutely fine during this time of the Coronavirus crisis. The news was given by Roshan himself on his Instagram account. It was a long note that showed how emotional he is as a father and even as a husband. He thanked Sussanne endlessly in the post.
View this post on Instagram
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
