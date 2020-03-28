Sussanne Khan wishes 'sonshine' Hrehaan Roshan on his 14th birthday in the sweetest way

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan's elder son Hrehaan is celebrating his 14th birthday today. On his special day, Sussanne took to her Instagram handle and wished her son in a very special way which will make you smile for sure.

Sussanne shared a video on social media of Hrehaan with a beautiful wish. The video has adorable pictures of her son. Sharing the video, she wrote, "To my Son..where do we go.. nobody knows... but I have to say, You, are on your way... to the best ‘there’ that there is...Happy 14th birthday my Ray of 'Sonshine'. Today tomorrow and beyond forever more, you have me to the depth of my core. #28thmarch2020 #14yearsold #thehistorictime #rayoflight #godsbestgift #soluckytobeurmama #planetlockdown #wecelebrateyounomatterwhat."

Recently, Sussanne moved to Hrithik's house to make sure their kids are safe, sound, and absolutely fine during this time of the Coronavirus crisis. The news was given by Roshan himself on his Instagram account. It was a long note that showed how emotional he is as a father and even as a husband. He thanked Sussanne endlessly in the post.

