Sutapa Sikdar shares picture of Irrfan Khan's grave decorated with roses: Her only hope, wish to move backward

Irrfan Khan's family and fans are yet to get out from the shock of the untimely demise of the versatile actor. Irrfan passed away on April 29, 2020. The actor was undergoing treatment for Neuroendocrine cancer and was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection. Irrfan's son Babil Khan and wife Sutapa Sikdar have been sharing various pictures of their good old days spent with the late actor on their social media accounts.

Recently, Sutapa took to her social media account and penned a poem written by American poet Louise Gluck. The poem was addressed for her late husband. Along with the note, she shared the latest picture of her Irrfan's grave that is now decorated with roses. Check out the note here:

Her son Babil Khan also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle. Babil had also shared a beautiful message about Irrfan's gentle soul.

A few days back, Sutapa had written on the ongoing debate on nepotism and groupism in Bollywood sparked due to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Taking to her Facebook account, she gave the example of her late husband did not seek approval of anyone in Bollywood, neither did he sulk or gossip when not invited to parties or magazine front page photoshoots.

She wrote, "If you consider your work a spiritual quest you won’t be sad if people didn’t call you for their "parties" or did not come for your "premiers". Irrfan did not get a cover page of a film magazine for many years he did not waste his time gossiping about people or bad mouthing nor did he get depress, he chiseled his craft ..and refused to be part of it till he got the cover page and he did. (he got mostly depressed not clinically but sad, looking at the disparity in the society.) or once or twice went to a brink of breakdown preparing for roles not because so-called insiders did not call him for holi parties. and yes no one dared make fun of him ever on any show or any channel."

Recently, in an interview, Sutapa Sikdar had talked about her late husband what are the qualities that made him an ideal husband and a father, and how he spoilt her for life.

Irrfan Khan, who made his debut with a small role in Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay in 1988 was known for his performances in Maqbool, The Namesake, A Mighty Heart, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, and Hindi Medium, amongst others. His last film Angrezi Medium released in March this year.

