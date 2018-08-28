Three injured in road mishap on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

national

The incident involving a trailer truck and an SUV took place on the Mumbai lane near Khalapur on the WEH during the wee hours of Monday

A goods loaded trailer that was moving on the wrong lane on the Mumbai-Pune expressway collided with a Sportsport Utility Vehicle (SUV) injuring three residents from Mumbai. The injured persons have been identified as Ramayan Nandarkar (58), Santosh Athawale (30) and Manohar Methakale (25), all residents of Vashi in Navi Mumbai. The three injured persons have been taken to the nearby MGM hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

The incident took place on the Mumbai lane near Khalapur on the WEH during the wee hours of Monday. A case of an accidental report has been registered with the Khalapur police station.

According to the police, "The incident took place on Monday morning around 6.30 am near Khalapur. The Cruiser Jeep bearing number MH 06-BE1241 was heading to Pune from Mumbai direction and was trying to overtake the good trailer (CG-04-LM9811) which was moving in the wrong lane.

Three injured persons have been admitted to MGM Hospital in Kalamboli near Panvel. More details are awaited.

