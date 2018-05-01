SUV driver looses control rams car into restaurant, kills one injures 4

The incident took place on Monday morning at Pune based Sangvi area near Famous Chowk around 1pm. A case of accidental death has been registered with Sangvi police station



The car after it rammed into the eatery

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old driving Sport ulitity vehicle (SUV) lost control of his vehicle and drove it into a hotel killing one person, leaving four others injuried, including the driver.

The deceased has been identified as Omprakash Pandinwar (60) a resident of Navi Sangvi while injuried has been identified as Basavraj Talphade (50), Suvarna Pandinwar (50), Anand Avinash Pandinwar (10) and Sachin Jadhav (40).

The incident took place on Monday morning at Pune based Sangvi area near Famous Chowk around 1pm. A case of accidental death has been registered with Sangvi police station.

According to police, '' Deceased along with his wife Suvarna and grandson Anand had left home for shopping and were headed to the eatery, where they were about to sit and eat. The other person who was injured was at the hotel. The Fortuner car was driven by Sachin Jadhav (40). The car was an automatic and the man was unable to control the vehicle. He then rammed into a fruit stall and landed inside the hotel. ''

He added, '' The car was one with an automatic transmission and the driver was unable to judge the speed of the car. He is believed to have failed to stop the car as there is no clutch in a car with automatic transmission. Our prilimary investigation and CCTV camera footage showed that the car was owned by businessman Nikhil Purohit.''

