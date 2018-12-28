Suyyash Rai: Photography lets you see unnoticed things

television

Suyyash Rai also a professional photographer, says that photography has taught him to see unnoticed things in life

Suyyash Rai

Actor-singer Suyyash Rai, also a professional photographer, says that photography has taught him to see unnoticed things in life. "It has taught me to see unnoticed things in life. Through photography, we can capture those subjects which we can't touch but can feel," the "Bob marley" hitmaker said in a statement.

"How sun sets, how the colours play on water and how the look of the sand changes as the sun lowers, all these aspects are much more evident in a picture, and we can concentrate on the overall view while knowing that the individual components will not be vanished," he added. He also feels that photography helps in "bringing people closer to nature".

Suyyash, who started his journey from youth shows like "Roadies" and "Splitsvilla", also acted in TV shows "Pyaar Ki Ye Ek Kahaani" and "Kaisa Yeh Ishq Hai... Ajab Sa Risk Hai".

