Suyyash Rai shaves after five years and calls himself 'chilaa hua andaa'

Actor-singer Suyyash Rai has shaved after five years. The Khushnuma crooner says he looks like a 'chilaa hua andaa.' He decided to make good use of being in self-isolation and make his mother happy. But he is already missing the facial fuzz. Time to grow it again?

Well, we love how he has finally let go of his beard and also described himself. We don't have too many celebrities that take a dig at themselves. And for all those who are getting bored at home, they can head to his Instagram account and enjoy his singing videos that will surely make your day.

And now, have a look at his post right here:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates