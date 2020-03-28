Suyyash Rai shaves off beard after 5 years, feels like 'chilla hua anda'
Actor-singer Suyyash Rai has undergone a huge makeover, shaving off his beard after five years.
On Friday, the "Khushnuma" singer took to social media and shared his shaven look. He also shared that his mother will be very happy to see him without a beard. However, Suyyash feels that he is looking like a "chilla hua anda".
"Kaafi log khush honge aur kaafi dukhi bhi. khush team me meri maaa...and dukhi team me main. Shaved after 5 years.... I look like chilla hua anda," Suyyash wrote.
Kaaafi log khush honge, aur kaafi dukhi bhi !!! KHUSH TEAM ki captain meri Maa @rai.ranjana ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ aur DUKHI TEAM ka captain main ððð... aap log apni apni team choose kar sakte hain aur respective line mei khade ho jaaye apne captain ke peeche ð¤£ð¤£ Shaved after 5 years ð¤¦ð»âï¸. 21 days mei to aa jaayegi ... aisa bolke mujhe manaaya gaya tha ð¥º . I look like ð£ chilaa hua andaa ð¤£ð¤£
Seeing his shaven look, actor Karan Wahi commented: "Sahi hai."
Another one wrote: "Who is this little kid?"
Suyyash and his wife Kishwer are doing their best to make their fans entertained amid coronavirus lockdown. They have been making videos that show them singing songs, working out and cooking.
