Sven-Goran Eriksson hails 'very generous' Leicester City owner

The helicopter of Srivaddhanaprabha came down outside the King Power Stadium shortly after the Premier League game against West Ham. It is believed the owner was on board but an official statement on passengers has yet to be released

A Leicester City fan pays tribute at the King Power Stadium yesterday after a helicopter belonging to the club's Thai owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside the stadium the previous night

Sven-Goran Eriksson has hailed "very, very generous" Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and the "incredible" impact he has had on the club following the tragic helicopter crash on Saturday night.

Eriksson was the first manager to be hired by the Thai billionaire after he took charge of the club in 2010 and the Swede told BBC Radio Five Live: "It's frightening news. "I saw the news, of course, this morning and I still hope it's not true and he's alive of course.

"I knew the whole family and the father. When you know him, the way I knew him, he is a very, very generous man — to the players, the staff working there and people working for him — with the fans and the community. He's an extremely generous man."

Srivaddhanaprabha regularly gives supporters free beer and pies at matches to mark special occasions and makes donations to the city hospital. He even treated the 2016 title-winning squad to a fleet of blue BMWs.

