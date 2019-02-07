SVIS beat Rizvi to win U-16 cricket title

cricket

The victorious Swami Vivekanand, Borivli team

Swami Vivekanand (Borivli) produced a fine all-round display to beat defending champions Rizvi Springfield (Khar) by 21 runs in the final of the Khar Gymkhana-B Khichadia U-16 suburban schools cricket tournament recently.

SVIS captain Ayush Jethwa chose to bat, and top-order batsmen Angkrish Raguvanchi (73) and Sourabh Singh (67) did the bulk of the scoring as the Borivli boys posted a fighting 263-8 eight in their allotted 45 overs.

For Rizvi, medium pacer Moin Khan impressed with 5-66. In the chase, only Mohit Tanwar's 48 stood out for Rizvi. Jethwa took 3-81 as the Bandra boys were bowled out for 242 in 43.4 overs.

Brief scores

SVIS (Borivli) 263/8 off 45 overs (Angkrish Raguvanshi 73, Sourabh Singh 67; Moin Khan 5-66, Inaam Qureshi 3-50) bt Rizvi Springfield (Khar) 242 all out (Mohit Tanwar 48; Ayush Jethwa 3-81) by 21 runs.

