SVIS beat Rizvi to win U-16 cricket title

Feb 07, 2019, 07:52 IST | A Correspondent

For Rizvi, medium pacer Moin Khan impressed with 5-66. In the chase, only Mohit Tanwar's 48 stood out for Rizvi

SVIS beat Rizvi to win U-16 cricket title
The victorious Swami Vivekanand, Borivli team

Swami Vivekanand (Borivli) produced a fine all-round display to beat defending champions Rizvi Springfield (Khar) by 21 runs in the final of the Khar Gymkhana-B Khichadia U-16 suburban schools cricket tournament recently.

SVIS captain Ayush Jethwa chose to bat, and top-order batsmen Angkrish Raguvanchi (73) and Sourabh Singh (67) did the bulk of the scoring as the Borivli boys posted a fighting 263-8 eight in their allotted 45 overs.

For Rizvi, medium pacer Moin Khan impressed with 5-66. In the chase, only Mohit Tanwar's 48 stood out for Rizvi. Jethwa took 3-81 as the Bandra boys were bowled out for 242 in 43.4 overs.

Brief scores
SVIS (Borivli) 263/8 off 45 overs (Angkrish Raguvanshi 73, Sourabh Singh 67; Moin Khan 5-66, Inaam Qureshi 3-50) bt Rizvi Springfield (Khar) 242 all out (Mohit Tanwar 48; Ayush Jethwa 3-81) by 21 runs.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

cricket news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Watch Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay's Masterclass For Upcoming Hockey Players

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Gallery of the Day
Popular Mumbai restaurants to spot Bollywood celebrities

Popular Mumbai restaurants to spot Bollywood celebrities