Swachhta Awards: NDMC cleanest small city, Delhi Cantonment cleanest

national

NDMC which was placed at the fifth rank in the overall survey boasts of an Open Defecation Free (ODF) and Garbage Free certification

Representational Pic

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, which is home to the high and mighty in the country, was awarded for being the cleanest small city in the government's cleanliness survey, while Delhi Cantonment was adjudged the cleanest cantonment, officials said Wednesday.

NDMC which was placed at the fifth rank in the overall survey boasts of Open Defecation Free (ODF) and Garbage Free certification.

The awards were given away by President Ram Nath Kovind at Vigyan Bhawan here.

A total of 4,237 cities were surveyed and judged on various parameters.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever