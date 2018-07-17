Swami Agnivesh alleges attack by BJYM, ABVP activists in Jharkhand

"As soon as I came out of the venue, BJYM and ABVP activists attacked me without any provocation. They alleged that I was speaking against Hindus," Agnivesh told PTI

Social activist Swami Agnivesh after he was allegedly assaulted by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers, during his visit to Pakur/PTI

Social activist Swami Agnivesh today alleged that he was attacked by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and ABVP members at Pakur in Jharkhand for his "anti-Hindu" stance. He was in Pakur to take part in an event in Littipara of the district.

"I thought Jharkhand was a peaceful state, but my views have changed after this incident," he told.

There was no police personnel present there. Even when I repeatedly called SP & DM they didn't turn up. I was told that ABVP & BJP Yuva Morcha workers want to protest. I told them there's no need to protest, they can come in & talk. No one came in at that time: Swami Agnivesh pic.twitter.com/szs6FK86KO — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

When I left from there, they suddenly attacked & hurled abuses at me. I want that they be identified from CCTV footage & video available with media & action be taken against them: Swami Agnivesh on being thrashed in Jharkhand's Pakur allegedly by BJP Yuva Morcha workers pic.twitter.com/E4Ev8HSFOL — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2018

A video of the alleged attack with a large crowd thrashing the social activist and his supporters did the rounds of social media and TV channels.

Asked about the incident, Superintendent of Police, Shailendra Prasad Burnwal said he did not have any prior information about Agnivesh's programme in the district.

Pakur Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashok Kumar Singh said the guilty would not be spared.

