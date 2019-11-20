MENU

Swami Vivekanand, Shardashram post 500-plus in 45 overs!

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 07:50 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Centuries from Shreyash Hirlekar (167) and Kshitij Singh (155 not out) helped Swami Vivekanand post 538-3 in the stipulated 45 overs.

Prithvi Nair (left), who scored 149 and Sanjeevkumar Misal (113) of Shardashram Vidyamandir celebrate their centuries yesterday
Prithvi Nair (left), who scored 149 and Sanjeevkumar Misal (113) of Shardashram Vidyamandir celebrate their centuries yesterday

Stronger school teams continued their domination in the MSSA U-16 Harris Shield on Tuesday after Swami Vivekanand International, Kandivli and Shardashram Vidyamandir English posted 500-plus runs in lopsided affairs.

In reply, Vibgyor HS, Goregaon were bundled out for 66 in 18 overs as Swami Vivekanand won by 472 runs. Karthik Patankar was the pick of the bowlers for the Kandivli school with 3-0.

Meanwhile, Shardashram Vidyamandir thumped IES Secondary, Andheri by 485 runs.

Shreyash Hirlekar of Swami Vivekanand InternationalShreyash Hirlekar of Swami Vivekanand International

The Dadar school posted 504-3 in 45 overs, thanks to Prithvi Nair (149), Sanjeevkumar Misal (113), Varun Raaji (55 not out) and Ishan Patkar (53).

IES Secondary’s woes did not end there as Atharva Bhagat (5-7) and Pravan Sonawane (4-8) bowled them out for 25 in nine overs.

