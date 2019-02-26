Swaminarayan sect priest booked for rape

crime

Dasji allegedly threatened the woman, who is in her thirties, to abduct her daughter if she approached police, he said. The driver of the car, Shyam Sundar Swami, allegedly helped the priest in committing the crime, the official said.

Representational image

Ahmedabad: A married woman was allegedly raped by a Swaminarayan sect priest in a moving car at knife point in Junagadh in Gujarat, police said Monday. The accused Swami Anandswarup Dasji allegedly called the woman to meet him under the pretext of helping her to resolve a dispute with her husband, and raped her at knife point in the car on February 18, said a police official from

Junagadh, around 320 kms from here.

Dasji allegedly threatened the woman, who is in her thirties, to abduct her daughter if she approached police, he said. The driver of the car, Shyam Sundar Swami, allegedly helped the priest in committing the crime, the official said, adding that the driver was also named in the FIR lodged Sunday

evening. "In her complaint, the woman said she was separated from her husband and had approached the priest to seek his help in resolving her differences with her husband.

"Dasji called her on his mobile phone and messaged her regularly asking her to meet him. On February 18, he asked her to meet him. After the woman approached him, he asked her to sit in his car and raped her," said the Junagadh C-division police station official. Dasji and Shyam Sundar are absconding, he said, adding that they are booked under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 506 (b) (criminal intimidation), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever