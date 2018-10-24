Swaminarayan sect priest raped woman twice on the pretext of helping her mother's surgery

crime

Representational Image

A priest associated with the Swaminarayan sect here in Gujarat was arrested Wednesday for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman on two occasions under the pretext of offering money for her mother's surgery, the police said.

The accused Nikunj alias Karan Swarupdas Babubhai Savani (24) had allegedly raped the woman, a local resident, around a fortnight ago in a room adjacent to the Swaminarayan temple at Dabholi under Katargam police station and again on October 23, a police official said.

"Nikunj alias Karan Swarupdas Babubhai Savani has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman twice and threatening her against disclosing the incident," said Katargam police station inspector M I Pathan.

He said the woman had approached Savani after learning from someone that he will help her with money for surgery of her ailing mother.

"When she met him, he lured her with the promise of financial aid and raped her," said Pathan.

He said the accused did not give her the promised money.

"The woman went to meet Savani again Tuesday (October 23) for money when he raped her again," said the police inspector.

The woman narrated the incident to her parents who approached the police and lodged an FIR against the priest, said Pathan.

The victim has been sent for medical examination while the forensic examination of the spot of the alleged incident is underway, he added.

