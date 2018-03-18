Swansea v Spurs: Christian Eriksen takes Tottenham into semis

Christian Eriksen led Tottenham into the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-0 victory over Swansea



Spurs' Christian Eriksen after scoring against Swansea on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Tottenham strolled into the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a Christian Eriksen-inspired 3-0 victory over Swansea on Saturday. Eriksen capped a masterful midfield performance by scoring twice to take his personally tally against Swansea to an astonishing eight goals in 10 games, while Erik Lamela was also on target.

There was no Harry Kane or Dele Alli in Spurs' XI — the former injured and the latter rested until granted a late cameo — as Mauricio Pochettino made seven changes from the side which had won at Bournemouth last weekend. But, on this evidence, Spurs have a real shot at winning the first trophy of Pochettino's four-year reign and their first since the 2008 League Cup.

