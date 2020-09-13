Swapnil Devre talks about the strongest ways to build a solid brand

Swapnil Devre talks about the strongest and still the most reliable method of building a solid personal brand. Recommendation from others whether a celebrity or a group of people will always trigger our herd mentality or our instinct to trust authority. It bypasses our rational mind unless what you are selling is truly obnoxious that even an endorsement from a lot of people or a celeb can't help it.

People are familiar with the power of endorsements, what new value does Swapnil Devre have to offer on this subject that hasn't yet been talked about in the mainstream media?

New businessmen and first-time entrepreneurs try to reinvent the wheel by building their brand from scratch. They throw out content regularly and meticulously build relationships with each and every early customer. While this does work for some but come on, can every business do this? What if I am running a funeral home service? What am I supposed to do? Make videos of dead people and put them on youtube? What works in these situations is recommendations from someone influential like the local priest.

Nothing beats word of mouth even today. Incentivize people to sell on your behalf because no one is keen on trusting a new business no matter how convincing your message is.

What are the different methods with which we can get others to sell on our behalf according to Swapnil Devre?

Firstly you can use online services like Cameo if you are in western countries and Tring if you are in India where you can pay celebrities for a short video shoutout. Now they are not meant for commercial activities. So getting a direct endorsement from a celebrity from here to push your product might be tough. But you can tell your friends to hire a celebrity to send you a congratulations video message on starting your new clothing business or whatever it is that you are selling. Be creative you can get a lot of indirect non-sleazy endorsement from these celebrities for personal branding.

The other way is to actually pay a little more and get a direct shoutout about you or your brand. And then run ads with this the conversion ratios are much better than your regular creatives. This is a rare thing and perfectly suitable for new businesses and entrepreneurs who are on a tight budget. A direct shoutout video or text message is still cheaper than a full-fledged commercial with the same celebrity.

What advice would Swapnil Devre give to himself if he could send a message back in time to his younger self?

Don't believe the youtube gurus. A lot of people have already watched it and the methods are oversaturated by the time you watch it. Just like in a war if people are expecting it then it's not going to work. Your approach has to be relatively novel and fresh otherwise people are getting bored of it already. There needs to be an element of surprise here to have the upper hand and win the game.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever