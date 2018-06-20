Swara Bhaskar, Jay Bhanusali's short film gets selected at The Los Angeles Film Awards

In the past few months, Suicide Company Pvt Ltd featuring Swara Bhaskar and Jay Bhanushali has won awards and nominations internationally and nationally

After the success of Veere Di Wedding, Swara bhaskar has another reason to celebrate. Suicide Company Pvt Ltd a large short film featuring Bollywood actor Jay Bhanushali and Swara Bhaskar has got an official entry at the prestigious Los Angeles Film Awards.

Produced by Shaleen V Vaid and Directed by Indian filmmaker Jehangir Irroni under the banner of Vistree, the film's theme is based on Suicide and Depression which is written by Pragnya Tripathi, also a Clinical Psychologist by profession and Jehangir Irroni.

In the past few months, Suicide Company Pvt Ltd featuring Jay Bhanushali and Swara Bhaskar has won awards and nominations internationally and nationally. Apart from making official entries at film festivals like the Pune Short Film Festival, Rome Independent PRISMA film Award (Rome), The film won the Best Film in the Drama category award in Toronto at the Alternative Film Festival (ALTFF), Best Screenplay at Indian Film and Television Directors' Association Film awards (IFTDA SHORTIES) and an Honourable Mention Award at Asia South East-Short Film festival

