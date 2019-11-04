Swara Bhasker, Arjun Rampal breathless in Delhi

Swara Bhasker stepped out in hometown Delhi in the wee hours of the morning and found it difficult to breathe. As the capital struggles with its worst air pollution crisis, B-Town folk are asking for immediate action.

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who flew into Delhi for a professional commitment, took to social media to vent their disgust. "People are wearing masks. How much more disaster does one need to wake up and do the right thing (sic)?" wrote Rampal.

Just landed in Delhi,the air here is just unbreathable.Absolutely disgusting what has become of this city.The pollution is visible, dense smog. People arein masks. How much more disaster does one need to wake up and do the right thing? Tell ourselves we are wrong. #DelhiBachao — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) November 2, 2019

"I cannot see out of the hotel window. What have we done to this city (sic)?" wondered Demetriades.

Swara Bhasker, too, shared a witty post on Instagram about the smog and pollution in the capital. She wrote, "Raat ke dhaii bajey.. sunsaan sadak.. smog aur pradooshan sey phephadey jamm gaye hain.. saans nahi li jaa rahi.. magar.. Instagram upload chaloo hai!"

Due to the prevailing weather condition, schools are shut in Delhi till November 5 and all construction activities have been banned. The government has declared a "public health emergency" in the capital.

Every winter, New Delhi is enveloped in a poisonous blanket of smog of car fumes, industrial emissions and smoke from stubble burning at farms outside the megacity of 20 million people.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates