Swara Bhasker donates 3,000 pairs of slippers to migrant workers, thanks Salman Khan for putting a word
Swara Bhasker recently donated 3,000 pairs of slippers to the migrant workers and thanked Salman Khan for putting his word to help her in the cause. She shared some pictures on her Instagram account!
In this Coronavirus crisis, Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to help the people who have been affected because of it the most. Right from making donations to helping migrants reach their hometowns, they have left no stone unturned. And now, actor Swara Bhasker has also extended her help.
She has donated 3,000 pairs of slippers to the migrant workers in Delhi and took to her Instagram account to share some pictures where she could be seen doing this noble cause. In her post, she also thanked Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan for putting a word for her cause.
Have a look at her post right here:
View this post on Instagram
BIG BIG thanks to #relaxo #relaxofootwear #RameshDua ji #RajivBhatia ji for donating 3000 pairs of chappals for distribution among migrant labour in #Delhi who are waiting for means to return to their homes. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ Thank uuuuu SO much @beingsalmankhan ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂ for putting in a word for our cause. Thanks you @niketan_m and #RajivBhatia ji for facilitating! ðÂÂÂ We distributed these chappals in shelters operated by #DelhiGovt. With the help of @dilipkpandey ji and his team. Deep gratitude to you all! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½
Swara Bhasker became one of the most promising actors around after the critical and commercial success of Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and there was no looking back then. She has been a part of some very successful films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Veere Di Wedding.
Incidentally, Veere Di Wedding completes two years today. Raking over Rs. 78 crores at the box-office, it was one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2018. The actress shared her thoughts on the film's success as it completed its anniversary. Have a look:
View this post on Instagram
Two years to the film that was not a ‘chick flick’, the film that broke glass ceilings and the idea that ‘women centric à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥Âà¤®à¥Âà¤Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤²à¤¤à¥Âà¤Â à¤¨à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â à¤¹à¥Âà¤Â’, the film that proved that girlfriends are the best bros, the film that introduced me to a stellar bunch of boss ladies and the film that gave my trolls a reason to exist- Ungli ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor @ruchikaakapoor only you ladies could’ve pulled this one off! @ghoshshashanka only you could’ve survived this! @kareenakapoorkhan @sonamkapoor @shikhatalsania ONLY YA’LL! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #RheaKapoor @nidsmehra #mehulsuri thank you for #SakshiSoni !
And now, reports have suggested that the film may have a sequel soon.
