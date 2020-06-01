Swara Bhasker donates 3,000 pairs of slippers to migrant workers, thanks Salman Khan for putting a word

In this Coronavirus crisis, Bollywood celebrities are doing their best to help the people who have been affected because of it the most. Right from making donations to helping migrants reach their hometowns, they have left no stone unturned. And now, actor Swara Bhasker has also extended her help.

She has donated 3,000 pairs of slippers to the migrant workers in Delhi and took to her Instagram account to share some pictures where she could be seen doing this noble cause. In her post, she also thanked Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan for putting a word for her cause.

Have a look at her post right here:

Swara Bhasker became one of the most promising actors around after the critical and commercial success of Tanu Weds Manu in 2011 and there was no looking back then. She has been a part of some very successful films like Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Veere Di Wedding.

Incidentally, Veere Di Wedding completes two years today. Raking over Rs. 78 crores at the box-office, it was one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2018. The actress shared her thoughts on the film's success as it completed its anniversary. Have a look:

And now, reports have suggested that the film may have a sequel soon.

