Swara Bhasker on why it's difficult to call out patriarchy at home

bollywood

Outspoken actor Swara Bhasker believes it's tough to call out patriarchy when it comes to your loved ones

Swara Bhasker. Photo/Swara Bhasker's official Instagram account

We all know Swara Bhasker has no qualms when it comes to speaking her mind. It's just one of the many reasons why people like her as an artiste and an individual. But even Bhasker can't deny the fact that it can be, sometimes, difficult to bring up certain issues at home, no matter how straightforward one is.

On Ishq 104.8 FM's chat show 'What Women Want with Kareena Kapoor Khan', Bhasker spoke about how it can be tough to call out patriarchy at home. Swara said, "It's very tough. The most difficult thing is to question yourself and people around you, especially whom you love the most including your parents, brother and boyfriend." She also shared that it can be quite difficult to be an opinionated woman.

Bhasker further added, "When it comes to patriarchy it should be viewed as a conversation among sensible people. Also, I feel bad for boys sometimes because the problem lies with the parenting method which doesn't let them equip with strong and opinionated women. They have also silently absorbed that patriarchal attitude and don't know how to deal with this."

Bhasker also said that she finds it strange that her partner, Himanshu Sharma, doesn't discuss her work with her. She said, "...my boyfriend Himanshu wouldn't discuss his work with me despite being in the same industry which I pointed out to him. He told me this is because of that what he has imbibed from his father as he never seen his father discussing the work with his mother back at home."

