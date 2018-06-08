Swara Bhasker says gratifying act in Veere Di Wedding empowering

Swara has been heavily trolled for the scene in the film directed by Shashanka Ghosh

Swara Bhasker

Actress Swara Bhasker, who was trolled over a masturbation scene in her latest release "Veere Di Wedding", says showing a girl gratifying herself in a film in a non judgemental way is empowering. Swara, who plays Sakshi in the film, was asked by a user on Twitter about "how masturbating related to empowerment, and that empowerment does not mean that one should masturbate in public. It's private".

The 30-year-old actress said: "Sakshi was in her 'private' bedroom, not public. Masturbation is about owning ur body, sexuality. Empowering. "In a culture that largely silences or ignores or shames female sexuality showing a girl gratifying herself in a film in a non judgemental way is empowering."

Swara has been heavily trolled for the scene in the film directed by Shashanka Ghosh. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Shikha Talsania. Sonam, a close friend of Swara, has stood by the actress following the social media outburst.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever