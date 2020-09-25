Swara Bhasker shoots for commercial in Delhi

Though amongst the first ones to step out for a dub for her show Flesh, Swara Bhasker stepped out for a shoot after 5 months for the shoot of a commercial in Delhi this week. Walking us through the experience, the actress tells us, "Getting back in front of the camera always feels good and I was missing it so much. It went on for 7 hours. I was shooting for two days back to back. It was a very limited crew, with not more than 12 people at a time. My personal staff included 3 people."

Shooting for 8 hours on two days is emotionally different from doing the same for 2 months regularly. Ask her how she is readying herself for work and she says, "I am always ready for work. This pandemic might have brought a different schedule in play but in the end when you do something you really enjoy, time doesn't matter."

The actress left Mumbai a few months ago to take care of her mother Ira Bhasker. The actress drove down to the National Capital by road amidst lockdown in May. "I came to Delhi for my mother. She had injured herself and I wanted to be with her to take care of her. So, I have been with my parents ever since. With the remote working and social distancing norm, everything fell in place."

While one would expect pressure from producers that actors be a phone call away, Bhaskar gives quite a contrary picture. "There is no pressure. I want to get back to work as soon as possible. Having said that, I also don't want the COVID 19 virus to spread during any of the shootings. So, precaution is always better and that is what I am following. Moreover, in times of virtual networking, reporting straight on a film set is the best solution. But I say, let's not get used to this. Of course right now the need of the hour is to maintain distance, but networking is best done when you meet new people in person. So, I think reporting straight on a film set is going to be a temporary thing but hopefully it will go back to normal."

Swara Bhasker is currently awaiting the release of her films Netflix's Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Sheer Qorma.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news