Swara Bhasker slams Vivek Agnihotri for abusive tweet

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker has slammed filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri for his "hateful and insensitive" tweet targeting her for speaking on the Kerala nun abuse case. She is happy that microblogging site Twitter locked the filmmaker's account for the content, and made him delete his tweet.

"It is not about me. I see this as an attack on women who are calling for solidarity for rape survivors. The nun in Kerala has been very brave in coming out with this story. Instead of supporting her, to use her ordeal to mock it and abuse and slander another woman -- it's just petty, hateful, insensitive and frankly quite sick," Swara told IANS.

It all started when Swara tweeted earlier this week to condemn Kerala MLA PC George for making objectionable remarks against the nun, who has accused a Bishop for sexually abusing her. To this, Agnihotri replied with a post in reference to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and sexual assault. He posted: "Where is the placard #MeTooProstituteNun? [sic]"

Thank you @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport 4 taking cognisance of @vivekagnihotri ‘s abusive tweet. And making him delete it! No tolerance 4 cyber bullying & abuse of women on public platforms! (Or private - but one thing at a time) Thank u🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #SayNoToBullying pic.twitter.com/psYyVil7EI — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 10, 2018

Swara then expressed her anger with a post which read: "Vivek, just want to point out that you are using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don't like. In the rare moments of sanity that may visit your brain -- otherwise unhinged with hate- think about how low that is."

The Veere Di Wedding actress then complained to Twitter authorities about the abusive post. Agnihotri had to delete it. "I'm really glad Twitter India took action and locked his account and made him delete his tweet. We shouldn't tolerate indecent and abusive bullying of women on our public platforms," she said.

