Swara Bhasker to make a biopic on Krishna Sen

bollywood

Based on the true story of Krishna Sen alias Sweety Sen, the yet-untitled biopic revolves around a woman who pretended to be a man and married at least two women

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker will be making a biopic on Krishna Sen through her production banner Kahaaniwaaley. Based on the true story of Krishna Sen alias Sweety Sen, the yet-untitled biopic revolves around a woman who pretended to be a man and married at least two women.

Swara has launched her production banner with her brother Ishan. She will also star in the film, read a statement. While the project is under the scripting stage, the makers have bought the rights. They plan to start the pre-production soon. The movie will go on floors this year itself.

"Having portrayed several unconventional, challenging and bold characters, we were looking for a story idea for Swara that would match the performance potential of her previous films. Krishna Sen's real-life story is the perfect choice to portray a mysterious real-life character as well as bring a strangely true story to life on the big screen," Ishan said.

He added: "We want to explore the psychology of this really interesting character. Swara's 'bindaas' attitude and the ability to take on challenging roles make her an ideal choice to play the title role in the biopic."

Talking about his new production banner -- Kahaaniwaaley Entertainment and Media Ventures Pvt Ltd, Ishan said: "The basic idea is to support films, scripts and filmmakers that have these great stories but for one reason or the other are struggling to tell them."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever