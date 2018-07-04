Swaraj blocks Twitter user

Swaraj, who has been virtually waging a lone battle against trolling, on Tuesday instantly blocked a Twitter user who criticised her, unlike she did in the past few days Ã¢ÂÂ liking the abusive posts

Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj addresses the 125 Indian Ambassadors and High Commissioners, in New Delhi on Sunday, July 01, 2018. Pic/PTI

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj continues to take on the vicious trolls targeting her over issuance of passport to an interfaith couple. Swaraj, who has been virtually waging a lone battle against trolling, on Tuesday instantly blocked a Twitter user who criticised her, unlike she did in the past few days — liking the abusive posts.

"Intezaar kyon? Lijiye block kr diya (Why wait? Here you go, I have blocked you)," Swaraj tweeted, after the troll asked the external affairs minister to block her.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever