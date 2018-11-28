Swaraj: Kartarpur corridor not connected with dialogue with Pakistan

national

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. The Kartarpur corridor is expected to be completed within six months

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addresses at the newly-renovated memorial building for Moushiji Kelkar at Shaktipeeth, in Nagpur on November 27, 2018. Pic/PTI

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said the Kartarpur corridor initiative is not connected with the dialogue process with Pakistan and talks can start the moment Islamabad stops terror activities in India.

India has been asking for a corridor, which will facilitate visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, for many years and she said she was happy that Pakistan had for the first time responded positively.

"But that does not mean that bilateral talks will start only on this," she said, adding that terror and talks can't go together. Swaraj, who is campaigning here ahead of the Telangana elections on December 7, was addressing a press conference.

"The moment Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India, the dialogue can start but the dialogue is not connected with only the Kartarpur corridor," she said. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will on Wednesday lay the foundation stone for the much-awaited corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev - to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. The Kartarpur corridor is expected to be completed within six months.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever