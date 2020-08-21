Swastika Mukherjee shares her new look, clarifies 'I don't have cancer'

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and Dil Bechara actress Swastika Mukherjee recently took to her Twitter account and shared a picture of herself where she flaunted her new look. She shaved her hair off and indeed looked bald and beautiful. However, fans began to worry and that led to the rise of some speculations.

This is what she wrote on her picture as her caption- "I don't need wings to fly. My unfurnished head is enough." (sic) Have a look at her picture right here:

I don't need wings to fly.

My unfurnished head is enough. pic.twitter.com/1nwPnQFVPe — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 17, 2020

And putting an end to all the rumours and speculations, she uploaded another picture with a much longer caption which was more or less a clarification. She wrote- "No I don't have cancer ( I pray I don't have it ever), No I don't do drugs, I don't smoke weed/hash, No I have never visited a rehabilitation Center. It's my head and my hair so I can and will do whatever the hell I want with it.

All questions answered ?! Now chill." (sic)

Have a look right here:

All questions answered ?! Now chill ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ pic.twitter.com/G1EG71rFTH — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) August 19, 2020

The actress was recently seen in Dil Bechara, which was Sushant Singh Rajput's last film. Talking about the actor, the actress recently said in an interview, "I feel I'm the only heroine who's worked with Sushant twice. I kept telling him our stars are aligned. My first big film was with him, my second big Hindi film is also with him."

She added, "Sushant would never refer to me as Swastika. I don't remember him calling me that. He would always call me Angoori or Angoori Devi. But the Sushant from Byomkesh was different from Sushant in Dil Bechara. Back then, he had just started in films. During Dil Bechara, he had already established himself as a star."

Mukherjee was also seen in the immensely acclaimed and successful web-series, Paatal Lok.

