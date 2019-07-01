Sweden can go all the way, says coach after German win

football

Rennes (France): Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson said his team were not content with a place in the Last-4 after they beat Germany 2-1 in the Women's World Cup quarter-finals in Rennes on Saturday, ending a 24-year winless streak against their rivals at major tournaments.

"We've talked about the possibilities here to go far and win every game," said Gerhardsson. "There's not a single mitochondria in us that's content. We're going to go for it."



Sweden players celebrate their win over Germany in the quarter-final of the Women’s World Cup in Rennes, France on Saturday. Pic /AFP

The Swedes had last claimed a tournament win over Germany at the 1995 World Cup, but here they came from behind to triumph in an enthralling game. Lina Magull gave Germany the lead, but the Swedes ran the German back line ragged for much of the match. Sofia Jakobsson got their equaliser before the front three of Fridolina Rolfo, Jakobsson and Blackstenius combined for the winning goal just after half-time.

"We looked at Germany and we knew there would be a bit more space behind their back line to exploit," said Gerhardsson. Once the dominant force in European women's football, two-time world champions Germany have now failed to reach the semi-finals in two of their last three World Cups.

"The defeat hurts, but we are in a process. We will grow from this experience," said coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, and suggested that the setback may spark a generational shift in the national team.

"I know that some players are considering [ending their international careers]. We have young players coming up, and we will use the next two years before the European Championship," said Voss-Tecklenburg.