Sweden captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's absence has made us stronger

Granqvist

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's absence at the World Cup has allowed Sweden's other players to shine, according to their captain Andreas Granqvist. Sweden face Switzerland in the Last 16 today, with their run in Russia proving there is life after Ibrahimovic, who retired from international football two years ago.

It leaves them on the brink of their first World Cup quarter-final since 1994 — and all without Ibrahimovic. "Others have been allowed to take a step forward after we lost one of the world's greatest football players," Granqvist said. "Ever since Janne (Andersson) took over as coach, we've built and laid a new foundation. For the past two years throughout the qualifiers we fight for each other, we've shown that very clearly."

