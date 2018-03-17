Sweden hosts North Korean Finance Minister amid Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un speculation

North Korea's foreign minister met with his Swedish counterpart after making a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fuelled speculation about a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un



Ri Yong Ho (left) leaves the Swedish government building in Stockholm. Pic/AFP

North Korea's foreign minister met with his Swedish counterpart after making a surprise trip to Stockholm that has fuelled speculation about a meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho landed at Stockholm yesterday and spent several hours at the Swedish Foreign Ministry.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever