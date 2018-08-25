Sweden launches 'feminist foreign policy' manual

international

The manual, published on the government's website in English weeks before a September 9 general election, is derived from four years of work to place gender equality at the heart of the country's international agenda

Margot Wallstrom. Pic/AP

Sweden released a handbook of its "feminist foreign policy" Thursday for rights groups and foreign governments, showcasing lessons from the Scandinavian nation's flagship approach to promoting women's rights globally.

Sweden began its feminist foreign policy "in response to the discrimination and systematic subordination that still mark the daily lives of countless women and girls around the world", the handbook said. It added that while gender equality was "an object in itself", it was "essential" in achieving more general government objectives, like peace, security and sustainable development.

