Sweden PM: We highly value close partnership with world's largest democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a short walk with the Prime Minister of Sweden, Stefan Lofven from Sager House to Rosenbad, in Stockholm. Pic/PTI

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on Tuesday said that Sweden highly values the close partnership with the world's largest democracy. While jointly addressing a community event at the Stockholm University along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Lofven said "Prime Minister Modi and I had a very good day of deliberations and discussions on various issues related to two countries. I am delighted that Prime Minister Modi is here right now."

He further highlighted the fact that an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Sweden after a gap of 30 years while saying that he himself visited India two years ago. "It is the third visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Sweden. The previous visits took place in 1957 and 1988." Prime Minister Lofven also highlighted the role of the citizens of both India and Sweden to help to forge good relations between both the countries.

He also specifically mentioned the practice of Yoga to help in becoming a point of connection between the countries. "Even if the Prime Ministers get along well the real bond between countries is forged by people to people context and I am glad to say that people to people relation between Sweden and India have also grown tremendously including researchers, students, professionals, tourists, and business people and by our growing interests in yoga,¿ Prime Minister Lofven added.

Prime Minister Lofven's address was followed by the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi was on a -day visit to Sweden to attend the first-ever Indo-Nordic summit. Earlier on Tuesday, he met the Prime Ministers of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Norway respectively, ahead of the Indo-Nordic summit.

