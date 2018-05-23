Sweden to distribute brochure in case of crisis or war

The 20-page brochure "If Crisis or War Comes" is about getting the country "better prepared" if public services have been debilitated by accidents, severe weather, IT attacks or "in the worst-case scenario, war," the Civil Contingencies Agency said



New brochure of Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency. Pic/AFP

Sweden is distributing an updated version of a Cold War-era civil emergency advice booklet to some 4.8 million households about what to do in the event of a crisis, including war.

The 20-page brochure "If Crisis or War Comes" is about getting the country "better prepared" if public services have been debilitated by accidents, severe weather, IT attacks or "in the worst-case scenario, war," the Civil Contingencies Agency said.

The brochure is a reflection of Stockholm's concerns over a worsened security situation in the Baltic Sea region over the past few years. "It is important in the light of the deterioration in the security situation in the rest of the world," the agency said in a statement issued yesterday.

