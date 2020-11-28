Sweet dreams are made of these

Gentle, soft and delivered in a bubble of safety - that's how most of us remember lullabies, don't we? Whether it's an age-old family tune that new mothers learn to hum or a filmy classic like SD Burman's Nanhi kali sone chali, these songs, although supple, can lull us out of our worries, irrespective of whether the listener is a fussy three-year-old or an overworked 33-year-old. It is this soft power of lullabies that Bengaluru-based musicians Akash Narendran and Deepthi Bhaskar wish to harness through their performance titled, Songs of Sleep, tonight.

The two singers and playback theatre practitioners, who will belt out a collection of lullabies that they have gathered over two years, share that the night show is an invitation to relax, leave your worries behind, and maybe even fall asleep. A show to put us to sleep? Bhaskar, 28, a trained classical singer, calmly explains, “Lullabies tend to resonate with the rhythm of human bodies. They usually have a four by four rhythm. That, along with the tenderness of the tone, calms the mind, even if you're an adult.”

Singing a verse of the Hindi lullaby, Humein bhi neend aa jayegi, Narendran, 26, demonstrates that when we listen to these cradle songs, we tend to settle into our own bodies, and tune out of engagements. “Lullabies are mostly associated with kids. It's almost as if once we grow up, we're not needed to be held, or be given that sense of comfort. That adults can also listen to lullabies was an approach to resting we wanted to reintroduce,” he elaborates

In between juggling theatre and their day jobs - Narendran is a corporate training facilitator and Bhaskar teaches and designs music - the duo stumbled upon the idea in December 2018. Bhaskar recalls that lullabies formed a significant part of her growing up years, “Some of my fondest memories of childhood are of my grandmother and mother singing in Telugu.” Naturally, performing in intimate spaces is where Bhaskar feels at home, she shares. “I was running a backpackers' hostel a few years ago. We had a community room and it became a ritual for me to sing there at night. Although the backpackers had their own rooms, they'd end up chilling and later, falling asleep there,” Bhaskar says, adding, “The only person I could imagine singing lullabies with was Akash.”

The singers' pre-pandemic shows in the past year have had an intimate feel, with rows of carpets laid out for listeners and sheets lying around in case you want to cosy up, in a room lit up with candles and diyas. While ramping up their performances during the pandemic, the duo have tried to translate that intimacy online. “We tell people that they can lie down, fall asleep, sway - do what they want. We've had adults and kids fall asleep. It's wonderful to see them rest,” Bhaskar claims. On the playlist are Niza niza re balya, a Marathi folk song, Pareshan raat sari hai, a ghazal, and Kanne kalaimane, a Tamil film track, among other lullabies, cutting across languages and genres from India. There's minimal instrumentation and talk; the focus is on letting the lullabies work their magic.

“In online shows, while people are already in their comfort zones, not everyone is necessarily lying down. Some listen to us while cleaning, working, putting their babies to sleep, etc. So, for this show, we are collaborating with Nikhil Nagaraj to create a 3D sound experience,” Narendran says. He adds that most art requires the audience to be alert, but they encourage the opposite. “The idea of singing lullabies comes from a space of wanting to make people feel that it's okay to slow down.” And that's something we could all use, isn't it?

On: Today, 8.55 pm onwards

Log onto: insider.in or @songsofsleeep on Instagram

Cost: Rs 300

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news