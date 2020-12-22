Sweet Film Released On Popular Mx Player- Ae Jalebi

Now a day’s, everyone don’t have much time to spend on watching TV. Instead of spending 3-4 hours in watching a film on television, people prefer to switch on any entertainment channel on phone and watch a film they truly like. Channels like MX player gives many options to a person to watch any film available there whether long or short and web series too for entertainment.

MX Player, developed by MX Media & Entertainment, is an Indian video streaming and video on demand platform.Globally, it has over 280 million users. The site currently operates on an ad-supported model and has a 12language streaming library of over 150,000 hours. On iOS, Android and the internet, it is available. For $140 million, Times Internet acquired a majority stake in MX Player in 2018.MX Player raised $110.8 million in an investment led by the Chinese conglomerate Tencent in October 2019.



Though there is long list of short films on MX player but right now I am going to disclose a name of one sweet short film that is ‘AE JALEBI’ which is running on MX PLAYER. It is a sweet and decent film about human emotions and portrays the journey of Ram (the protagonist) with the best direction given by Kranti Pratap Singh. The film was showed in various film festivals and finally it is released for the audience on MX player.

When we asked the director, Mr. Kranti Pratap Singh that how much time he took to decide whether he will direst this film or not? He said with a smiling face that he decided to go for it, the moment he heard the story from Shekhar Sharma.

The only thing which makes a movie successful is the relation between reel life and real life. If the reel life portrayed is connected to real life then the audience can easy relate and actually watch the film with great interest.

The director believes that the story of Ram is the story of everyone’s and this is the reason people can easily relate to it therefore get carried away by the journey of Ram.



The film was shot in Rajasthan and lead roles are played by Girish Pal, Shimla Bisnoi, Shekhar Sharma and Rahul Dutta. The DOP is Vijay Mishra and the beautiful music is given by Oye Kunal. The editor of the film is Prassana and it is produced by Rahul Dutta, Color Blind Entertainment.

Briefing about the director, Mr. Singh has been a producer of TV shows and regional films. He is also an Alumnus of Asmita Theatre Group. Right now he is directing his debut film ‘LOVE STREET’ featuring Ansh Sinha (Tera Yaar Hu Main), Stefy Patel, Ayesha Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav which would probably released on 2021.

